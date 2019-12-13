Suspected Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in J&K’s Samba

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Friday by BSF personnel while he was trying to cross the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
An intruder was noticed moving into this side amid heavy rains and poor visibility by BSF troops guarding the IB in Manguchak area of Samba sector in the early hours, the officials said.
They said the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired a few shots after the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings, resulting in his death.
The body is lying near the zero line but could not be retrieved immediately due to continuous rains and foggy conditions, the officials said, adding final details are awaited.
