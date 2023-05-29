ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Pak drone shot down near International Border in Amritsar

May 29, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Chandigarh

The BSF troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district's Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on May 28 night.

The drone which was shot down by the BSF, and a seized bag containing suspected narcotics, in Amritsar. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a suspected Pakistani drone that allegedly sneaked into the Indian side near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The BSF troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district's Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on Sunday, the official said.

The black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) with a bag containing 2.70 kg of narcotics attached to it was recovered from a field following a search, he added.

