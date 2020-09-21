Suspected militants open fire on CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Srinagar

21 September 2020 11:43 IST

There has been no loss of life, according to a police official

Suspected militants on Monday opened fire on security forces near the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Srinagar’s Nowgam area.

Also read: Three militants, woman killed in Srinagar encounter

An official said militants fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF personnel, belonging to the 110 Battalion.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are assessing the situation. There has been no loss of life,” a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is on nab the attackers, officials said.