NationalSrinagar 21 September 2020 11:43 IST
Suspected militants open fire on CRPF personnel in Srinagar
There has been no loss of life, according to a police official
Suspected militants on Monday opened fire on security forces near the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Srinagar’s Nowgam area.
An official said militants fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF personnel, belonging to the 110 Battalion.
“We are assessing the situation. There has been no loss of life,” a police official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search is on nab the attackers, officials said.
