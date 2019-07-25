Suspected meteorite found in Bihar

A celestial object, weighing over 10 kilograms and having magnetic properties, was on July 24 brought to a museum in Patna on the instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, two days after it was discovered in Bihar’s Madhubani district.

Weighing 13 kgs, the suspected meteorite crashed with a loud thud in Mahadeva village under Laukahi police station area on July 22, following which a group of farmers working in a field extracted it from a five-feet-deep hole in the ground — caused by the fall, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The object was kept at the district treasury and the district magistrate shot off a missive to the state Department for Science and Technology, informing about the same. Subsequently, on July 24 it was brought to 1, Anney Marg — the chief minister’s official residence, it said.

A villager holds up a celestial object, weighing more than 10 kg and having magnetic properties, that landed in Mahadeva village of Madhubani district, Monday, July 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kumar has ordered that the object be kept at the modern Bihar museum, which came into being two years ago, according to the release. It added that the object was likely to be shifted to the Shri Krishna Science Centre in the city where experts would study and ascertain its exact nature.