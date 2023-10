October 02, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested one of National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on October 2.

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of ₹3 lakh.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT