Sushmita Dev, Selvaganabathy take oath as new Rajya Sabha members

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday administered oath to newly elected members S. Selvaganabathy and Sushmita Dev in his chamber here.

The two were elected to the upper house from the Union Territory of Puducherry and from West Bengal respectively.

While Mr Selvaganabathy took oath in Tamil, Ms Dev did so in Bengali.

Referring to newly elected members consistently taking oath in respective Indian languages and their increased use in the proceedings of the House, Chairman Naidu said, "It is in line with the spirit of Rajya Sabha, the Council of States".

He urged members to use respective languages taking advantage of simultaneous interpretation service provided for all 22 scheduled languages.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Rajya Sabha secretary general PPK Ramacharyulu and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present.