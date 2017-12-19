Sushma to take up ‘forced conversion’ of Sikhs with Pak.

India said on Tuesday that it would take up with Pakistan’s government allegations that the Sikhs were being “forced to convert to Islam” in Hangu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“'We will take this up at the highest level with the Government of Pakistan,” Minister for External Affairs Sushma Sawraj tweeted , after Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh urged her to broach the issue with Pakistan.

Capt. Amaridner said the Indian government was duty-bound to ensure that Sikhs worldwide were not victimised or coerced in any manner. “The Sikh community, living in the area for more than a century, has been reported to have filed an official complaint with the district deputy commissioner... It is a serious issue, given that the forced conversions were allegedly being spearheaded by a government official,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Ministry of External Affairs should pursue the matter with Pakistan so as to bring this “religious torture” to an immediate end. “Religious freedom is the right of every human being and should be upheld by all countries in the larger interest of humanity. We are duty-bound to protect the identity of Sikhs, wherever they may be living,” he said.