Sushma to go on tri-nation tour

Beginning the groundwork for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit later this month, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore from January 4 to 8. The three-nation visit is likely to cover India’s annual plans for the region and include the launch of the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the ASEAN countries.

“On all three legs of her visit, the External Affairs Minister will share with her interlocutors relevant information about the forthcoming ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, which marks 25 years since the establishment of dialogue partnership between India and ASEAN,” said a statement from the External Affairs Ministry announcing the January 25 summit in New Delhi, which is likely to be attended by the heads of governments of all the 10 ASEAN member states.

The visit to Thailand on January 4 and 5 is significant as that nation will assume charge of India-ASEAN relations in mid-2018.

Ms. Swaraj will discuss defence, political and economic issues with her counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, in Bangkok.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The visiting Minister will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas of ASEAN countries in Singapore on January 7 on the theme “Ancient route, new journey: diaspora in the dynamic ASEAN-India partnership”.

“The Regional PBD is a large-scale event covering a wide range of sectors such as political relations, culture, connectivity, start-ups and science & technology. PIO delegations from all ASEAN countries, including Ministers, eminent personalities, business and socio-economic leaders, are participating in the event,” the Ministry said.

In Indonesia, Ms. Swaraj and her counterpart, Retno Marsudi, will jointly inaugurate the second meeting of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks.

Ms. Swaraj is expected to discuss the modalities of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit with Lim Jock Hoi, the new Secretary-General of ASEAN on January 5 and 6.

She will preside over the fifth meeting of India-Indonesia Joint Commission.

Following the summit, the visiting leaders are expected to attend the Republic Day parade in the capital.