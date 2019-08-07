Sushma Swaraj (1952-2019)

Sushma Swaraj’s last tweet was on Article 370

Screenshot of Sushma Swaraj's Twitter handle.

Screenshot of Sushma Swaraj's Twitter handle.  

Just hours before her demise, BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying “I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime”.

Taking to Twitter in the evening, Ms. Swaraj said: “@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

This last tweet of Ms. Swaraj and the words used by her left scores of her supporters and admirers in shock and grief.

This was her second tweet in as many days lauding the government over the move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union territories.

“I congratulate the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha,” she tweeted on Monday after the bills on J&K were passed in the Upper House.

Leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Twitter
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 6:26:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sushma-swarajs-last-tweet-was-on-article-370/article28842958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Sushma Swaraj, a BJP stalwart with socialist roots, passes away
Sushma Swaraj (1952 - 2019): A woman of many firsts
"Come for your Re. 1 fee," said Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death
A source of inspiration: Modi
‘Sushma Swaraj was pillar of support during dark times,’ says Hamid Ansari, who was repatriated from Pakistan last year
A Ballari family’s emotional bond with Sushma Swaraj
Indian diaspora remembers Sushma Swaraj as a ‘caring’ minister
Sushma was a saviour to those in distress abroad
Sushma Swaraj’s special bond with Ballari
‘Her hug changed our lives,’ Kerala grandmother remembers kind-hearted Sushma Swaraj
Tribute | Leaders remember Sushma Swaraj, the ‘always-to-the-rescue’ stalwart
Sushma Swaraj tributes | Rajya Sabha bids adieu to a ‘voice of the people’
You are reading
Sushma Swaraj’s last tweet was on Article 370
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY