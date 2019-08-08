National

Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe: Ivanka Trump

Late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj with U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump during a meeting in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session in 2017.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Condoling the demise of Sushma Swaraj, senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump said the former external affairs minister was a champion of women in India and across the globe.

Swaraj, 67, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“With the passing of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, India has lost a warm and dedicated leader and public servant,” Ivanka Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

“Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe, and it was an honour to know her,” she said.

Ivanka Trump had met Swaraj on a host of issues, including those related to women.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is a more peaceful one. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of India,” he said in a tweet.

In a statement, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) conveyed their condolences and said “we have worked with Sushmaji since she was the leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha. In her passing away, we will miss a statesman as well as a sincere and able political leader,” GOPIO said.

