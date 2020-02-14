National

Sushma Swaraj epitomised unwavering commitment to public service: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sushma Swaraj during an event in New Delhi. File photo

The Prime Minister pays tribute to the former External Affairs Minister on her 68th birth anniversay

Sushma Swaraj epitomised dignity and had an unwavering commitment to public service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he paid tributes to the late BJP leader on her 68th birth anniversary.

The former External Affairs Minister died on August 6 last year following a cardiac arrest.

“Remembering Sushma Ji. She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Mr. Modi said Sushma Swaraj was firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, and had great dreams for the country.

“She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding minister,” he added.

On the eve of her birth anniversary, the government had renamed the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, a cultural centre in Delhi reflecting India’s connect with its diaspora, as Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.

The Foreign Service Institute, a renowned institution in Delhi where diplomats are trained, has also been renamed the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Comments
