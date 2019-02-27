Sushma Swaraj briefs China on Balakot air strike, says India does not want ‘escalation’

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday blamed Pakistan’s inaction against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) — the international terror group responsible for the Pulwama attack — for triggering the strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the Line of Control, and reiterated that New Delhi was averse to any escalation of tensions with Islamabad.

“In the light of continued refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory and based on credible information that JeM is planning other attacks in various parts of India, the Government of India has decided to take pre-emptive action. The target was selected in order to avoid civilian casualties,” Ms. Swaraj said at the plenary foreign ministerial meeting of the Russia-India-China grouping.

She added: “No military installations were targeted. The limited objective of the pre-emptive strike was to act decisively against the terrorist infrastructure of the JeM in order to pre-empt another terrorist attack in India.”

Highlighting that India was exercising restraint, Ms. Swaraj said: “India does not wish to see further escalation of the situation…”

Earlier, in the first high level interaction with China after the Pulwama terror attack, Ms. Swaraj mounted a robust attack on Pakistan, accusing it of harbouring the JeM, which had masterminded the “worst terrorist” attack against the Indian security forces on February 14.

In her opening remarks during a one-on-one interaction with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the RIC ministerial meeting, Ms. Swaraj stressed that she was visiting China “at a time of grief and anger in India”.

Slamming Islamabad for the Pulwama attack, Ms. Swaraj pointed out that the “worst terrorist attack directed against our security forces” has been “claimed by the JeM, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation banned by the UN and other countries”.

“This terrorist attack is the direct result of the impunity and cover provided to the JeM and its leaders by the Pakistani side,” she said.

Ms. Swaraj made it plain to Mr. Wang that “the entire UN had spoken with one voice condemning the terrorist attack”.

Despite India’s ongoing tensions with Pakistan, the Chinese Foreign Minister pointed to Beijing’s intent to pursue with the “Wuhan spirit”—a reference to the two-day dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reboot India-China ties.

“Last year President Xi and Prime Minister Modi held a very important meeting at Wuhan, and this meeting led bilateral relations into an honest and stable new stage. Led by the leaders all level of bilateral relationship is going well. Every level of the two countries and also international society are more optimistic of our bilateral relationship. In 2019, we are going to keep working on the consensus of the two leaders,” Mr. Wang said during his opening remarks.

Referring to the Wuhan informal summit, the External Affairs Minister said the decision to pursue “strategic communication” by the two leaders provided an “important foundation for the development of our bilateral relations”.

“This channel of strategic communication between the two of us and between senior officials of our two sides should always remain open.”

Stressing the importance of maintaining the Wuhan spirit, Ms. Swaraj said: “It is important for both sides to make sure that thorough andeffective implementation of the guidance given by the two leaders. Both sides have made efforts and we should sustain those efforts.”

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had responded cautiously to Indian air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) — criticising New Delhi for taking unilateral action, but also urging both India and Pakistan to improve their ties.

Asked to comment on India’s assertion that it had targeted terrorist camps and not Pakistani military sites, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang, said New Delhi should have avoided unilateral action, and instead dealt with the situation through “international cooperation”.

But instead of singling out India for steps to defuse the crisis, Mr. Lu advocated that the onus is on both New Delhi and Islamabad to cultivate a “sound relationship”. “We have taken note of relevant reports. I want to say that India and Pakistan are important countries. A sound relationship and cooperation serves the interests of peace and stability in South Asia. Both parties (should) remain restrained and do more to improve bilateral relations.”