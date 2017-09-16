Sushma calls Hasina

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called up Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday and told her that New Delhi was putting pressure on the Myanmar government to ease the situation, a senior official in Ms. Hasina’s office said. “India’s and Bangladesh’s stand is aligned over the issue,” said Nazrul Islam, adviser to Ms. Hasina. “Ms. Swaraj said India would push Myanmar bilaterally and multilaterally to take back the refugees.” The MEA declined to comment on the Minister’s conversation.