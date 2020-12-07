Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Seat had fallen vacant following death of Ram Vilas Paswan

Senior Bihar BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on December 7. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan in October.

The election was scheduled to be held on December 14 but since no Opposition candidate had filed nominations, Mr. Sushil Modi was elected unopposed. His election was considered a formality as the NDA had got majority in the Assembly in recently concluded elections.

Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi is likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet in the next expansion of the Council of Ministers.