Sushil Ansal hid facts to renew his passport, police tell court

The Delhi Police told a court here that Sushil Ansal — convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire incident that killed 59 people — played a fraud on authorities by concealing information about criminal cases pending against him while getting his passport renewed.

“From the investigation, it is clear that Sushil Ansal had deliberately concealed the information regarding criminal proceedings pending against the applicant in any court of law or that she/ he has not been convicted by any court of law for any criminal offence in the past,” the police said in its chargesheet.

It also said Mr. Ansal was issued a passport in 2013 on a “tatkaal” application. The affidavit under the “tatkaal” scheme required specific deposition by the applicant to the effect that there were no criminal proceedings pending against the applicant in any court of law or that she/ he has not been convicted by any court of law for any criminal offence in past.

‘Misled govt. authority’

“This affidavit was filed by Ansal alongwith his application, which resulted in the issuance of a passport in 2013. The accused benefitted from the said passport....He has on oath misled the government authority [Regional Passport Office] that he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings by any court,” the police added.

“Ansal was fully aware of the provisions of Passport Act. He had deliberately left the relevant boxes in the application form pertaining to criminality or court proceedings unticked,” it said in the chargesheet.

The inquiry was initiated on the direction of the High Court after a petition was filed by Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) through its chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy claiming that the real estate tycoon deliberately made false declarations about his criminal proceedings while applying for passport.

The police had earlier informed the High Court that in 2013, three criminal cases, including the Uphaar fire tragedy matter, were pending against Ansal.

Krishnamoorthy, who lost her two children in the tragedy, has been fighting a legal battle on behalf of the victims’ families for the last 20 years. A fire at Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997, killed 59 people.