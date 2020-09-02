Sushant’s death: probe into another case led to suspect Basit Parihar, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said investigations into a separate case led the agency to a person, Basit Parihar, with suspected links to those under the scanner in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
Based on the inputs from the Enforcement Directorate, pertaining to mobile chats about procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs by some suspects in Sushant’s case, the NCB has registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
In a separate incident, on the intervening night of August 27 and 28, the NCB conducted a raid in Mumbai and arrested two persons named Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora after the seizure of bud (curated marijuana) from them. The follow-up investigation uncovered the linkages of Abbas Lakhani with one Zaid Vilatra, said the agency.
The NCB picked up Zaid. During searches, over ₹9.55 lakh in cash and foreign currency ($ 2,081, £180 and 15 Dirham) were seized. He allegedly disclosed that they were proceeds of drug peddling.
“Zaid disclosed that he ran an eatery shop at Bandra, which was not doing well since the lockdown. He then got into peddling drugs, particularly bud, through which he earned substantial amount of money,” said an official.
Based on Zaid’s purported revelations, Bandra resident Basit Parihar was brought in for questioning. The agency found that Parihar was linked to the case instituted following a preliminary inquiry into the details provided by the ED, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath