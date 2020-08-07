Sushant death case: Bihar govt. justifies in SC registering of FIR against Rhea in Patna

NEW DELHI:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai but his father, the victim of the death of a “young and vibrant son”, is based in Patna. This is how the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar justified in the Supreme Court on Friday the action of the Patna Police registering an FIR of abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty and her family on a complaint filed by Mr. Rajput’s father, K.K. Singh, based in Patna.

Bihar said an offence could be tried either at the place where the offence had been committed or the consequence ensues.

“In the present case, the victim is Mr. Krishna Kishore Singh who has lost his young, vibrant son due to act committed by the accused persons,” Bihar government objected to a plea by Ms. Chakraborty to transfer the FIR to Mumbai.

Bihar said it had recommended the case for transfer to the CBI after its preliminary investigation showed evidence was in Mumbai and spread across the country. The sensitivity of the case, the inter-State ramifications and the presence of the accused persons in Mumbai nudged the Bihar police chief to request a probe by a central agency such as the CBI.

‘Mumbai Police did not cooperate’

The State said the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with a Bihar Police team sent there “for reasons best known to them”. In fact, Vinay Tiwary, an IPS officer with the Bihar team, was forcibly quarantined on August 2. Even the Supreme Court’s view that confining a police officer did not send a good message did not convince the authorities to release him from quarantine.

“The forcible quarantine of the IPS officer Mr. Vinay Tiwary is nothing but a result of afterthought on the part of Mumbai Police aimed at obstructing the investigation by the Patna Police which is amply clear from the fact that when the four members of the SIT went to Mumbai, they were not quarantined,” the affidavit said.

Bihar said the Mumbai Police did not part with any of the necessary documents required for investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Sushant’s death, including an Inquest Report, post-mortem report, FSL report, CCTV footage, etc.

‘Lame excuses’

“Mumbai Police has been making lame excuses that only Mumbai Police has jurisdiction to investigate the offence,” it said.

Bihar said the case registered by the Mumbai Police was only one of “unnatural death” which had a “very limited scope”.

Bihar said Ms. Chakraborty had not shown any “substantial bias” against her to seek a transfer of the case to Mumbai. Hence, her transfer petition was not maintainable.

Bihar said Mr. Singh had accused Ms. Chakraborty and her family of coming into contact with Sushant, influencing, blackmailing and overdosing him, and finally siphoning off crores of his money.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.