Sushant Singh Rajput death: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea to order a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
A Bench led Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde said the “police should be allowed to do their job”.
The CJI asked writ petitioner Alka Priya, represented by advocate S.R. Setia, how she is concerned with the death of the actor.
“He had done a lot in public interest... Sent children to NASA...” Mr. Setia submitted.
“This has nothing to do with whether a person was good or bad, the police should be allowed to do their job right now”, Chief Justice Bobde responded.
The court said the petitioner could approach the Bombay High Court in case she got hold of anything concrete to help the police investigation.
Rhea Chakraborty’s plea
This hearing has incidentally come up shortly after actor Rhea Chakraborty moved the apex court seeking the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where the probe into the Rajput death is on. His family has filed a caveat in the petition.
The 34-year-old Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
