Sushant Singh Rajput death | Hotelier Gaurav Arya being questioned by ED for second day

Hotelier Gaurav Arya arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in Mumbai on September 1 to record his statement in a money laundering case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Mr. Arya had been questioned by the Central agency for more than eight hours at its office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on August 31.
He was called by the ED after it came across some mobile phone messages sent to him by actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017 which purportedly indicated discussion about narcotic drugs, an official had said earllier.
Ms. Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI for allegedly abetting her boyfriend Rajput’s suicide, is also facing an ED probe.
Mr. Arya, who runs two hotels in Goa, had told news channels that he had never dealt in narcotics, and his last interaction with Ms. Chakraborty was about three years ago.
He also said that he never met Rajput, 34, who was allegedly found hanging at his flat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.
