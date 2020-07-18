Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Yash Raj Films chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement

Mumbai

18 July 2020 17:45 IST

Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra on July 18 recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, an official said.

Police have sought information about a contract signed between Rajput and YRF from Mr. Chopra who visited Versova police station this morning and left after four hours, the official said.

The “Chhichore” actor, 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. No note was found from the spot by the police.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

Police are also trying to understand the reason behind Rajput ending his contract with YRF, the official said.

Earlier, the police had recorded statement of YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma.

The police had recorded statements of 34 persons, including Rajput’s family members and close friends like actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, in connection with the case.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 17 dismissed the need for a CBI probe into the death case of Rajput, saying the Mumbai police are capable of handling the matter.

On July 16, Ms. Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what “pressures” prompted Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Rajput starred in films such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ’Raabta’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sonchiriya’ But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact BMC mental health helpline 022-24131212 (24x7); Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/ 18002333330 (24x7); I Call: 022-25521111 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday); The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/ 8422984529/ 8422984530 (3 p.m.- 9 p.m. all days).