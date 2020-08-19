Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court verdict today on Rhea’s plea

New Delhi

19 August 2020 04:44 IST

The actor wants the the case against her in Patna transferred to Mumbai

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its judgment on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer an FIR for abetment to suicide registered against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

On August 13, before a Single Judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy reserved the case for judgment, Ms. Chakraborty had said that she had no objection to a Supreme Court-ordered CBI investigation into the allegations.

Ms. Chakraborty, in her written submissions, said the Bihar government’s transfer of the case to the CBI was without jurisdiction and based on a “totally illegal” investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

“Petitioner [Ms. Chakraborty] has no objection if the transfer of investigation to CBI is done in exercise of powers of the Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Constitution [extraordinary powers of the court to do complete justice in a case],” she had said.

The CBI had in turn submitted that there was no active investigation by the Mumbai Police into the death. All the Mumbai Police did was conduct an “on-spot enquiry,” that is, note down the injuries seen on the body.

The Bihar government, in its two-page submissions, said the Mumbai Police was acting out a “facade” of an investigation without even having registered an FIR.

Mr. Rajput’s father said he had gone to the Bihar Police because he was “literally facing the wall” in his efforts to know the truth about the death of his son.

Maharashtra, in its defence, said Mr. Rajput’s father had never approached the Mumbai Police in the first place. It said a victim or an accused cannot choose the investigating agency or place of investigation.