Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Rhea arrives for 4th day of CBI questioning

Her brother Showik Chakraborty is being questioned by the CBI since August 27.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house here on August 31 for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth consecutive day in the case of death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

Ms. Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The 28-year-old actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 a.m. in a car which was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle, the official said.

Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh also reached the guest house in the morning, he said.

On August 30, Ms. Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI team for about nine hours. She was quizzed for nearly seven hours on August 29 and around 10 hours on August 28.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since August 27.

The actress was earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against the actress and others for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.