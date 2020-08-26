Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB initiating probe into drug angle

NEW DELHI

ED had shared information with NCB and CBI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is instituting a probe into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, following a reference from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“We have got the permission to register the case and accordingly, the process has been initiated,” said an agency official.

The ED had shared information with the NCB and the CBI on the drug angle, after it came across evidence indicating that some persons dealing in banned or controlled drugs were in touch with the suspects in the death case.

The information was based on the mobile phone data extracted by ED officials. It led to the recovery of some deleted messages, sent/received from November 2019 to April this year, which suggested that some banned or controlled drugs were procured. The retrieved conversations do not reveal for whom the drugs were being arranged.

The ED, which has recorded the statements of accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and former manager, Shruti Modi, has now summoned a talent manager named Jaya Saha for questioning. It has earlier examined Sushant’s father and other relatives.

CBI officials have been questioning several witnesses in the criminal case, taken over from the Patna Police. They also visited Sushant’s Mumbai residence, where his body was found on June 14. The agency is attempting to reconstruct the entire sequence of events leading up to the death.