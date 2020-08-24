Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI team visits Mumbai resort

Mumbai

24 August 2020 17:55 IST

The team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case went to the Mumbai resort on August 23 also, but left as its staff members were not there

CBI officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on August 24 visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months, and also continued the questioning of the actor’s friend and cook at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai.

Rajput’s accountant Rajat Mewati was also called on August 24 for questioning at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the case are staying, an official said.

A CBI team on August 24 reached the Waterstone Resort in suburban Andheri, where Rajput is apparently spent about two months, for questioning its staff in connection with the probe into his death, according to the official.

The probing team went to the resort on August 23 also, but left as its staff members were not there.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s accountant Ms. Mewati, flat-mate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh reached the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI, the official said.

The CBI questioned Mr. Pithani, Mr. Singh and Rajput’s domestic help Deepesh Sawant on August 22 and 23.

These three were present in Rajput’s house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

On August 23, the CBI team questioned Mr. Pithani, Mr. Singh and Mr. Sawant at the DRDO guest house and later took them to the late actor’s residence.

After spending three hours there, the Central agency team left the place along with Mr. Pithani, Mr. Singh and Mr. Sawant, who were then again taken to the DRDO guest house in the evening for questioning, the official said.

Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput’s residence, the official said.

On August 22 also, the CBI team accompanied by Mr. Pithani, Mr. Singh and Mr. Sawant visited the late actor’s house to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

On August 21, the CBI officials had recorded the statements of Mr. Pithani and Mr. Singh.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajput’s father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Ms. Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his money.