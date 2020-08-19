Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Bollywood stars welcome SC verdict, say let CBI do its job

People urged to stop speculating on cause of actor’s death

Bollywood personalities on Wednesday took to social media to laud the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to uphold the transfer of Patna Police’s FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail. #Prayers.”

Kriti Sanon, Sushant’s close friend and his co-star in the film Raabta, said the last two months had been “extremely restless”, and urged people to stop speculating about the cause of Sushant’s death.

“So many versions, facts and opinions floating, except the whole truth. Supreme Court’s order for CBI investigation of Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Let’s all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now!” Ms. Sanon said on Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande, the actor’s former partner and co-star, tweeted that the SC order was the “first step” towards justice for Sushant. “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1stStepToSSRJustice,” she wrote.

Parineeti Chopra, who had also worked with the actor in a 2013 film, said, “This is a positive step. Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own.”

Other artistes, including Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Tisca Chopra, welcomed the SC order.