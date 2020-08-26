Sushant Singh Rajput case: rights panel sends show-cause notices to police, hospital

Mumbai

26 August 2020 19:59 IST

Why Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to enter mortuary when post-mortem was being conducted, it asks

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday sent show-cause notices to the Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital at Juhu for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital’s mortuary when Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

The Commission’s chair told The Hindu, “notices have been issued asking under which provision was Rhea Chakraborty allowed in the mortuary despite the presence of police there. The hospital management was not supposed to allow anyone enter the premises. The notices are returnable on August 31.”

Dr. Pinakin Gujjar, Dean of Dr. R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital said, “I cannot confirm receiving any notice.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Chakraborty, along with three others, was seen at Cooper Hospital for 45 minutes on June 15 a day after Rajput died. The CBI is currently probing the actor’s death after directions from the Supreme Court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a money laundering case against Ms. Chakraborty and her brother Showik and looking into the start-ups owned by the duo and Rajput.

After the ED ‘found drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant’, the Narcotics Control Bureau joined the investigation. Ms. Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime and she is ready for a blood test any time.”

On July 28, Rajput’s father, KK Singh, registered an FIR against her at the Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. She has been booked under sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On August 7, the CBI registered an FIR against Ms. Chakraborty, her brother and four others. The FIR has been filed under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.