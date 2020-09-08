Sushant Singh Rajput case | FIR against late actor’s sisters for abetment of his suicide

Mumbai

08 September 2020 03:15 IST

Charge comes less than 12 hours after actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant’s sisters

The Bandra police station charged late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh with abetment of their brother's suicide.

The FIR was registered less than 12 hours after actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant's sisters and a doctor for arranging and providing medicines to Sushant.

Police inspector Pramod Kumbhar at the Bandra Police Station registered a FIR against the two sisters and Dr. Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of Cardiology from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case | Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

They have been charged with abetment of suicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The Hindu accessed a copy of the FIR that has booked them under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 464 (making a false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 474 (having possesion of document), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Along with this, they have also been booked under Sections 8(1) - prohibition of certain activities relating to property derived from offence, 21 (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparation), 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also read: Sushant’s housekeeper Dipesh Sawant held in drug case

The seven-page complaint filed by Ms. Chakraborty earlier with the police station in the day read, “Sushant had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder by multiple renowned doctors. However he was not disciplined in respect with his treatment and would often abruptly stop taking his medication.”

It went to mention, “On June 8, 2020, Sushant showed her text messages exchanged with his sister Ms. Singh and she was shocked to read that Ms. Singh had sent him a list of medications to take. She explained to him that going by the seriousness of his condition and that he has been prescribed medicines who have examined him he should not take any other medication least of all prescribed by his sister who has no medical degree.”

Ground Zero | Sushant Singh Rajput: Life and death in the spotlight

Ms. Chakraborty said Sushant and her had a disagreement on this and he said he will only take the medicines prescribed by his sister. He then reportedly told her to leave the house as his other sister Mithu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him. “It is shocking to know that Priyanka Singh arranged for prescription for Sushant by one Dr Tarun Kumar. The document appears to be forged and fabricated,” the complaint said.