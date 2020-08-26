Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions actor’s flat-mate for 6th consecutive day

Mumbai

26 August 2020 17:53 IST

A team of Bandra Police visited the DRDO guest house and left after an hour, simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the Cooper Hospital where Rajput’s autopsy had been performed.

The CBI continued to grill Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate Siddharth Pithani in the actor’s death case on the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, a police official said.

Mr. Pithani’s questioning is going on since the last six hours at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying, he said.

Mr. Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput’s house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the State-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where Rajput’s autopsy had been performed.

CBI sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Mr. Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Mr. Pithani, Mr. Neeraj and Mr. Sawant to Rajput’s flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against actor Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.