Sushant house manager, Rhea brother remanded in NCB custody till Sept. 9

Alleged drugs dealer Kaizan Ebrahaim remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

The metropolitan magistrate court here on Saturday remanded actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Mr. Chakraborty is charged with Sections 8 (c) - produce, manufacture, possess, sell and purchase; 20 - punishment for contravention in relation cannabis plant and cannabis; 27 (a) - punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders; 28 - punishment for attempts to commit offences; 29 punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy, of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On August 28, an NCB team apprehended two people - Abbas Lakhani, 21, with 46 gm of marijuana. In a statement, he said he purchased the drug from a person named Karen Arora. After Mr. Lakhani identified Mr. Arora, he was taken into custody and 13 gm of marijuana was recovered. The NCB recovered a total of 59 gms from both. Based on their disclosure, the premises of one Zaid Vilantra was searched and ₹9,55,750, $2081, 180 UK pounds and 15 UAE Dirhams were recovered on September 1.

Mr. Vilantra's statement was recorded by the NCB, where he stated that the seized amount was a sales proceeds of contraband and he had supplied marijuana to many persons and disclosed a few names with details. Mr Vilantra disclosed the names of one Abel Parihar and the latter said he bought and sold marijuana and that he used to procure drugs from Mr. Vilantra and one Kaizan Ebrahaim as per instructions from Mr. Chakraborty.

The remand application by the NCB stated, “There are instances where Mr. Parihar has facilitated drugs and has been in contact with Mr. Miranda and Mr. Chakraborty. He is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high-profile personalities and drug suppliers. He used to pay and receive money via credit cards, cash and payment gateways”.

Based on the disclosure of Mr. Parihar, the NCB summoned Mr. Chakraborty. It sought custody of Mr. Chakraborty and Mr. Miranda for seven days.

The court remanded Mr. Ebrahaim in judicial custody for 14 days.