Sushant death case: NCB detains one

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NEW DELHI

01 September 2020 20:43 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained one person in connection with the case registered to probe the drug angle linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The NCB had registered the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, based on the prima facie evidence shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the suspected role of some persons dealing in banned or controlled drugs.

The ED referred the matter to the NCB on the basis of mobile phone data extracted by its officials. Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya are under the scanner. The purported conversations pertained to procurement and use of narcotic substances like marijuana, cannabis and cannabidiol, an oil.

In the money laundering case, the ED on Tuesday questioned some more persons. The CBI had also summoned some witnesses for examination in Mumbai.