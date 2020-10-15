Sushant case probe has not concluded yet: CBI

NEW DELHI

15 October 2020 19:23 IST

Reports of completion of investigation are speculative and erroneous, it says

The CBI on Thursday said its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has not concluded yet.

“There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous,” said its spokesperson R.K. Gaur.

The statement came amid reports in a section of the media that the CBI had completed the probe and was about to submit its findings in the court.

Earlier, following some media reports that a team of medical experts from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences had concluded that it was a case of suicide, the CBI had clarified that it was probing all aspects.

The CBI had taken over the case on August 6, following a reference from the Bihar police through the Department of Personnel and Training. It has examined Sushant’s flat where his body was found on June 14, questioned the suspects and also recorded the statements of several witnesses and his family members.

Based on a complaint from Sushant’s father, alleging abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement, the Patna police had in the last week of July registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her three family members and two others.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting money laundering investigation while the Narcotics Control Bureau is pursuing the drug angle and arrested several persons, including Ms. Chakraborty. She was recently granted bail.