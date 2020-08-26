Sushant case: ED writes to CBI, NCB on drug angle

The mobile data analysis led to information linked to some persons dealing in banned drugs.

The Enforcement Directorate has written to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to pursue drug angle in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The ED is conducting a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on the FIR which was initially registered by the Patna police and later taken over by the CBI.

The agency had collected mobile phone records of key persons linked to the case. The mobile data analysis led to information linked to some persons dealing in banned drugs.