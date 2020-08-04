Sushant case: ED quizzes Rhea Chakraborty’s chartered accountant

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of a chartered accountant of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
On Monday, the agency examined Sushant’s chartered accountant, Sandeep Sridhar, to get details of the financial transactions related to him and the companies he had set up in the recent past.
Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Mumbai police initiated an inquiry into the incident.
However, dissatisfied with the investigation being conducted by the Mumbai police, the actor’s father got an FIR registered in Patna on July 28, accusing Ms. Chakraborty and others of abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating. He alleged that ₹15 crore were transferred from Sushant’s bank account within a short span of time.
Based on the FIR, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as criminal conspiracy and cheating are predicate offences.
Sushant’s family later also alleged that in February itself a senior Mumbai police officer had been informed about a possible threat to his life.
