Survey on drinking water launched in 10 cities

A survey on the condition of drinking water, waste water management and water bodies in 10 cities was launched by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday as the first step under the newly announced Jal Jeevan Mission-Urban (JJM-U).
The pilot survey would be conducted in 10 cities and later in all 500 cities under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), said HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. It would collect data on “equitable distribution of water, reuse of waste water and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality through a challenge process”, a statement said.
Mr. Mishra said: “As the first step, the Ministry has decided to launch a pilot on Pey Jal Survekshan in Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. Based on the learnings, it will be extended to all the AMRUT cities.”
The pilot would include face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officers, phone interviews, water sample collection, laboratory testing and field surveys to assess the extent of non-revenue water, which is lost due to leakages or thefts.
The JJM-U, announced in the Budget, aims at providing water to all households in all 4,378 statutory towns and sewerage/septage management in 500 AMRUT cities, the statement said.
