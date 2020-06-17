Survey finds 71% Indians worried about household income; 60% optimistic about the future

New Delhi

17 June 2020 11:16 IST

Even as there is a significant increase in the number of people worrying over their household income, the country’s healthcare system and being around strangers between March and June, Indians are second only to Chinese in terms of optimism over the financial situation in future, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by the U.S.-headquartered data platform Dynata in the week starting June 1 showed that nearly 60% respondents from India said they were extremely, very or somewhat optimistic about their financial situation in the future.

In comparison, the number stood at

69% for China

24% for Japan

35% for Singapore

21% for Australia

51% for Canada

32% for France

35% for Italy

42% for the U.K.

55% for the U.S.

Extremely worried about household’s financial position

However, when asked about how worried they are about their household’s financial position given the coronavirus outbreak, 71% respondents from India said they were extremely worried or very worried in the week beginning June 1, as opposed to 58% respondents in the week starting March 16, a few days before the nationwide lockdown began.

During the June 1 survey, 72% respondents said they were very worried or extremely worried about healthcare systems being able to cope (up from 63%), while 78% said they are worried about being around strangers (up from 63%).

Further, 51% respondents said they strongly agree that the government is taking the right steps in the week of March 16 as against 54% in the week of April 13, 51% in the week of May 18, 52% in the week of June 1.

Asked when they think the outbreak will be over, and life will return to normal,

22% respondents said within a month

17% said within two months

21% answered six months

10% said within a year

6% believed it may take more than a year

The survey was conducted weekly beginning on March 16 in 13 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore and China, with approximately 3,000 participants in each country.