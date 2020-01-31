Survey doesn’t address ground realities: Cong.

The Congress on Friday said the Economic Survey for 2020-21 is disconnected from ground realities and is “an exercise at obfuscation.”

The party, in a joint press conference addressed by Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Rajeev Gowda and spokespersons Supriya Srinate and Gourav Vallabh, said the Economic Survey doesn’t provide a roadmap to increase demand and consumption to tackle the current slowdown.

The party also said that the Survey document didn’t acknowledge the growing inequalities among different sections, much less offer a solution.

“We are facing the worst economy in 42 years – unemployment is at a historic high, jobs are nowhere being created. For the first time in four decades, consumption has fallen and there is great fear of increase in poverty, increase in malnutrition. Revenues are drying up dramatically... The Economic Survey will tell you nothing of this sort because it is an exercise in obfuscation,” Prof. Gowda said.

The Congress also objected to the Survey using words like ‘Lutyen’s Delhi’ and examples from Hindi films to make an argument about encouraging small businesses.