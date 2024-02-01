Surrendering to Lord Rama

February 01, 2024 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

“Angan nedhumadhil pudaisoozh Ayodhi“ — Sri Kulasekhara Azhwar says that the name of the city of Paramapadha (the heavenly abode) is called Ayodhi. The Lord had descended on the city bearing the same name. He had manifested in the Sun race as Sri Rama with the divine lustre, like the rays of the Sun God.

Smt. Padma Ranganathan said in a discourse that He removes the ignorance of people who surrender at His feet (Jeyathyasritha Santhrasa: Dwanthavidwam Sanothaya:). The first sloka of Sri Raghuveera Gadhyam narrates His qualities.

Swamy Vedantha Desika in his Tamil work “Adhikara Sangraham” says how much ever we enjoy His divine grace, we will not be fully satisfied as His mercy abounds in the form of Sri Rangam temple (Araadha Arul Amudham Podindha Koil).

Brahma, the God of creation who came from the navel lotus of Lord Narayana, handed over the idol of Sri Ranganatha to Ikshvaku, the king of Ayodhya. Lord Rama, the unconquerable, worshipped that Ranganatha and had given it to Vibhishana who helped Him.

Living beings who suffer from the scorching Sun will feel all comfort and coolness on seeing a park full of trees. Similarly, people who toil in the heat wave of samsara will get solace in worshipping Lord Rama through His cool breeze-like blessings.

Sri Vedantha Desika says “Oh Lord Rama, you have many great qualities, and I repeatedly prostrate at your divine feet” (Namasthe Punasthe Nama:).

