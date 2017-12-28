Surgical strike claims a lie: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan military on Thursday claimed that India had been lying about surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

In a briefing, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that India had lied about a surgical strike last year and again on Monday.

“India has been making false claims of surgical strikes to satisfy its citizens. We are a professional army and a responsible state. We cannot be reactive to your self-defeating claims. India is making such petty and false claims as the political movement in Kashmir has reached a new high. You cannot lure us into unprofessional undertakings to reinforce your beaten narrative of our physical presence in Occupied Kashmir,” he said.

Maj Gen Ghafoor alleged that there have been 1,853 violations by Indian troops across the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in which 52 civilians were killed, which is the highest number of casualties in the last 14 years.