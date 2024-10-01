GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surgeon Vice Admiral Sarin becomes first woman DG of Armed Forces Medical Services

Updated - October 01, 2024 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin takes charge as the first woman Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Tuesday (October 1, 2024)

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin takes charge as the first woman Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Tuesday (October 1, 2024) | Photo Credit: DPR[Photo Div] MOD.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) became the first woman officer to take over as the Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the Defence Ministry said.

The DGAFMS is directly responsible to the Ministry of Defence for overall medical policy matters which relate to the armed forces.

HAL delivers first AL-31FP aero engine to IAF for Su-30MKI aircraft

“Before assuming the appointment of the 46th DGAFMS, the Flag Officer held the coveted appointments of DG Medical Services (Navy), DG Medical Services (Air) and Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Ms. Sarin is an alumna of the AFMC, Pune and was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December 1985.

“The naval officer has an MD in radiodiagnosis from AFMC, and a Diplomate National Board in radiation oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, complemented with training in Gamma Knife Surgery from the University of Pittsburgh,” it said.

"In a career spanning 38 years, the Flag Officer has held prestigious academic and administrative appointments, including Professor and Head, Radiation Oncology, Army Hospital (R&R) and Command Hospital (Southern Command)/AFMC Pune, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini, Command Medical Officer in the Indian Navy's Southern and Western Naval Commands," the statement said.

Armed Forces Special Powers Act extended in hill districts of Manipur for another six months

“The Flag Officer has the rare distinction of serving in all three branches of the Indian armed forces, having served as a lieutenant to captain in the Indian Army, from surgeon lieutenant to surgeon vice admiral in the Indian Navy and as an air marshal in the Indian Air Force,” it added.

In recognition of her dedication to patient care with utmost loyalty and supreme commitment, the Flag Officer has been awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2024 and the Vishist Seva Medal in 2021.

“She has also been conferred with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2013) for distinguished service,” the Ministry said.

IAF chopper makes precautionary landing near Kolar

“The Flag Officer has been recently appointed as a member of the National Task Force by the Supreme Court to formulate safe working conditions and protocols for medical professionals.”

"She has been at the forefront of motivating young women to join the armed forces and is a shining icon for the 'Nari Shakti' initiative of the government," the statement added.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi / New Delhi / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.