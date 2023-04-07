ADVERTISEMENT

Surge in Covid cases | Mandaviya asks states to stay alert, prepared

April 07, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for COVID-19 prevention and management, Mr. Mandaviya said.

PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management | file photo | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management. In the meeting with state Health Ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mr. Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

India logs 5,335 fresh Covid cases, highest in 195 days

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Also read: COVID-19 lockdown led to more greenery in India: Study 

He also urged the state Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

