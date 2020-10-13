Coronavirus | Surge in cases in Kerala, Karnataka, Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

13 October 2020 19:14 IST

eVIN network for vaccines is being repurposed for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

The eVIN network, which can track the latest vaccine stock position; temperature at storage facility; geo-tag health centres; and maintain facility-level dashboard, is being repurposed for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, said the Union Health Ministry in a release issued on Tuesday.

Vinod K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, in his presentation at the 21st meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Tuesday, chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, added that the listing of healthcare workers would also be complete by the end of October or early November, while the task of identifying frontline workers, recalibration of the digital platform, the logistics of non-vaccine supplies, and cold chain augmentation, are being carried out as per the detailed implementation plan.

During the meeting, he presented a comprehensive study on the priority sections of the population that would have initial access to the vaccine, drawing upon the recommendations of the Centre for Disease Control, U.S.A., and the World Health Organization, said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

Noting that the key States of Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have recently exhibited a surge in cases, the Ministry said that there is a need to closely monitor the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Speaking at the GoM meeting, Dr. Vardhan stated that India now needs to be “mindful of COVID appropriate behaviour during the forthcoming festival season and the winter months”.

“With 62,27,295 recovered cases, India has the highest recovery rate of 86.78% in the world. Fatality Rate of 1.53% is the lowest in the world. A total of 1,927 labs at present have led to an upsurge in testing. India’s testing capacity has been hiked to 1.5 million tests per day. Close to 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” he added.

During the meeting, Sujeet K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control, presented a detailed report on pandemic control in India, and said that the overall recovery rate for India is 86.36%. “Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have the highest recovery rate of 96.25% in India, followed by Andaman & Nicobar Islands (93.98%) and Bihar (93.89%). Kerala has the lowest recovery rate of 66.31% because of the huge surge in the number of cases in recent days,” he said.

Pointing to the pattern in influenza and vector-borne diseases that peak during this season, Dr. Singh noted that the fall in cases of influenza across the country may be due under-reporting because of the ongoing pandemic. He also apprised Ministers of the advisories issued for improving testing and surveillance activities for seasonal influenza to simultaneously detect it with COVID-19 in view of the upcoming influenza season in the country.