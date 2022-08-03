Suresh N. Patel sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner

Suresh N. Patel was appointed chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission, taking oath of office before President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the newly sworn-in Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Suresh N. Patel was appointed chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission, taking oath of office before President Droupadi Murmu

Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel was on Wednesday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

He made and subscribed the oath of his office before President Droupadi Murmu, it said.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Shri Suresh N Patel at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/T92VeJOuaN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2022

Press Trust of India (PTI) had last month reported that Patel, who has been working as acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), was likely to be appointed as the chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission.