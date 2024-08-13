ADVERTISEMENT

Supriya Sule’s WhatsApp hacked: $400 demanded, case registered against unidentified person

Updated - August 13, 2024 11:39 am IST

Published - August 13, 2024 11:12 am IST - Pune

The MP, who represents Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district, in a post on X on August 11 claimed her phone and WhatsApp account were hacked and requested people not to call or message her

PTI

NCP leader Supriya Sule. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the hacking of the WhatsApp account of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, an official said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The MP, who represents Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, in a post on X on Sunday claimed her phone and WhatsApp account were hacked and requested people not to call or message her.

On Monday, Ms. Sule said she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded $400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account.

An official from Yawat police station said, "We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway."

