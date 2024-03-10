Supreme Court’s responsibility to protect its dignity: Kapil Sibal on SBI plea on electoral bonds issue

Asked about the plea that has sought contempt action against the SBI, Mr. Sibal said these are matters on which contempt should be left to the courts.

"This impacts the dignity of the court. It is the court which is responsible for protecting its dignity. If the court is seen to be accepting this specious explanation given by the SBI, which is ex-facie and something laughable, then it is for the court to decide how it will protect its orders," the senior advocate said.

"The fact that the SBI has filed an application itself is probably because it is hoping that the court would relent, but my understanding is that once a constitutional bench has rendered a judgement, it is not going to be easy for the court to say 'we'll accept what you say', but that is for the court to decide," MR. Sibal said.

On whether the Supreme Court's verdict declaring the electoral bonds unconstitutional corrects the nixing of the level playing field, Mr. Sibal said it has still not been corrected.

However, he argued that the court could not have done anything about it at this stage.

"The fact of the matter is that the BJP has in that process enjoyed over Rs 6,000 crore of white money, which is huge in the context of what they can do with those Rs 6,000 crore in the course of an election. So obviously, it (electoral bond scheme) has resulted in a non-level playing field," Mr. Sibal said.

The whole scheme was conceived with a political motive for aggrandising the BJP and making them the richest party in the world, the Independent MP said.

He also claimed that the intent of the scheme as set out in 2017 was to ensure that the money comes into the coffers of the government in power at the Centre.