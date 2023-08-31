Supreme Court warns of fake website, phishing attack

August 31, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court Registry on Thursday issued a notice in public interest about a fake website impersonating its own doing the rounds, trying to inveigle personal and confidential information from unsuspecting users.

The Registry said it was a “phishing attack”.

“A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted on the URL 1 – http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence. The attackers through the URL – https://cbins.scigv.com/offence “Offence of Money-Laundering” are soliciting personal details, and confidential information. Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information,” the Registry warned.

It strongly advised the public to neither click nor share on links they receive without verifying the authenticity.

“Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information,” the statement said.

The official website is available on the domain www.sci.gov.in.

The Registry has flagged its concern to the law enforcement agencies and urged them to investigate the phishing attack.

Access to the ongoing Article 370 case hearing is available via the official website, which has attracted more internet users and court watchers recently.