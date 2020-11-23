Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday on dismissed BSF jawan’s plea

NEW DELHI

Tej Bahadur has claimed his nomination in Varanasi was rejected to orchestrate a ‘walkover’ for Modi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce its verdict on a plea by dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who claims his nomination to contest from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha polls was rejected to orchestrate a “walkover” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde is scheduled to pronounce its decision at noon. The court reserved the petition for judgment on November 18. Mr. Yadav’s lawyer, advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav, could not produce evidence on record to show he had asked the Returning Officer for time to produce his dismissal letter — to be appended with his nomination papers — as proof to show he was not dismissed from service for reasons of corruption or disloyalty.

“We don’t want to carry on like this with the matter, the respondent’s [Prime Minister] is the only office of its kind in India,” Chief Justice Bobde had replied.

The former BSF personnel had argued that his dismissal from the service came after he complained about the quality of food and not for any act of corruption or disloyalty. He had found himself out of the fight after the Returning Officer (RO) concluded his nomination papers were faulty. The RO had rejected his nomination on the ground that he did not furnish records to prove that his dismissal from the BSF was not brought about by corruption or disloyalty to the State.