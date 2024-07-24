GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court verdict on NEET: Will Rahul Gandhi apologise, asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

“His choice of words were violative of Parliament’s dignity and the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition,” BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said

Updated - July 24, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rahul Gandhi. File

Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on July 24 accused Rahul Gandhi of fuelling lack of trust in India's examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak at a few places, and asked if he will apologise after the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue.

The court on July 23 dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the examination, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity. The court said the leak occurred in a couple of cities.

The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Opposition, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following the verdict, accusing him of defaming India's examination globally with his strong words.

“His choice of words were violative of Parliament’s dignity and the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition, a position Gandhi holds,” Mr. Prasad said.

He also dismissed Mr. Gandhi's criticism of the Union Budget as a "kursi bachao budget", saying it was not the BJP's fault if people have repeatedly rejected him and his party in the elections.

Defending the government's action on the NEET row, the BJP leader said the probe in the matter was handed over to the CBI and the candidature of 155 examinees was cancelled.

He highlighted the enormity of the examination, noting that more than 23.5 lakh students took it at 4,750 centres across 571 cities. “Mr. Gandhi was using words such as “fraud” to attack the entire examination and now the court has made it clear that there was no systemic breach in the sanctity of the test,” he said.

“Will Rahul Gandhi apologise...,” he asked, claiming that paper leaks were rife during the governments led by the Congress. “The Modi government enacted a strong law against paper leak incidents,” he noted.





