Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case, says Prashant Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, on Monday, said at a press conference that “this case has become a watershed moment for freedom of speech", thanks his legal team and those who supported him.”

Mr. Bhushan said he will “respectfully pay the fine”, while reserving his right to seek a review of the conviction and sentencing

At the press conference, he said “My tweets were not intended in any way to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole. But were meant to express my anguish at what I felt was a deviation from its sterling record.

“The issue was never about me vs the Supreme Court, much less me vs any honourable judges. When the Supreme Court of India wins, every Indian wins. Every Indian wants a strong and independent judiciary. Obviously if the courts get weakened, it weakens the republic and it harms every Indian.”