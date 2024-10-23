GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court holds States’ power to make laws on industrial alcohol

The Centre claimed that industrial alcohol was an ‘industry’ controlled by the Union government in public interest under a parliamentary law. However, States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and even a petition from Uttar Pradesh, raised alarm over the use of industrial alcohol to make intoxicating liquor

Updated - October 23, 2024 11:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

State’s power to make laws on industrial alcohol cannot be taken away, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday (October 23, 3034) in 8:1 majority verdict.

Justice Nagarathna, however, gave the dissent judgment.

At the crux of the case is the tussle between the Union and the States over the power to levy tax, manufacture, and produce alcohol.

The Centre claimed that industrial alcohol was an ‘industry’ controlled by the Union government in public interest under a parliamentary law. Such an industry was covered by Entry 52 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. Though trade and commerce, supply, distribution, and production of the products of such industries were included as Entry 33(a) of the Concurrent List, this had to be read in consonance with and as an extension of the Centre’s power under Entry 52. In short, the Centre was in complete control of every aspect of such industries.

However, States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and even a petition from Uttar Pradesh, raised alarm over the use of industrial alcohol to make intoxicating liquor. In such cases, they had argued that States cannot remain mute spectators and wait for tragedy to strike.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:09 am IST

Related Topics

national government / state politics

