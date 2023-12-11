ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 disappointing, says Sajad Lone

December 11, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Srinagar

Mr. Lone said Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations

PTI

Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Supreme Court verdict on the pleas challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is “disappointing” and justice has yet again “eluded” the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Conference (PC) Chief Sajad Lone said on December 11.

Also read: Supreme Court upholds the abrogation of Article 370, says it is a ‘temporary provision’ | LIVE updates

ALSO READ
Supreme Court verdict to respond on petitioners claim that Article 370 assumed ‘permanent character’

Mr. Lone said Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.

The Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Security forces intensify vigil in J&K ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

In the case of statehood, Mr. Lone said the Supreme Court “sidestepped even commenting on it, thus not protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence”.

“Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J&K. Let us hope at a future date, justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” the PC president said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US